Post 119 Auxiliary 100 Years Of Service Birthday Celebration
Please join us as we cautiously emerge from COVID lockdown and celebrate our history!
This event is a special party for our members and supporters that was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic. It is sponsored by the Post 119 Charitable Foundation, and not only is it free and educational, but you will have a great BBQ meal and entertainment.
Here’s the big picture;
Celebration begins at 4 p.m., indoors and outdoors at Circle 119, with hors d’oeuvres
Take time to look at displays featuring our current projects and history, and meet Legion leaders
Get 1 free drink token upon arrival, then pay as you go
Brief “Formal” ceremony begins at 4:45 p.m. includes
“Standard” Legion opening with Pledge of Allegiance, prayer from Post Chaplain
Welcoming remarks by Post and Foundation leadership
Who is Joseph J. Duncan?
Recognition of Post Volunteers and Supporters
Memorial Day reminder and remembering WWII members who have recently passed away
Presentation of Birthday Cake and complimentary champagne toast
BBQ, featuring a ton of food with all the fixin’s
Entertainment by The Mountain Town Rockers starts after 6 p.m.
RSVP via email to ep119cf@gmail.com or call 970-232-8453
Note: Post 119 must observe all current COVID restrictions established by Larimer County. Please help us to be safe.
Attendance may be limited, if needed, on a first come first served basis per COVID restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.