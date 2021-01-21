Estes Park Power and Communications to install electric smart grid infrastructure equipment.
Estes Park Power and Communications will install new equipment for the utility's smart grid Jan. 26, 2021. In order to perform this work as quickly and safely as possible, crews must turn off power to the affected area.
The outage will begin at 9 p.m. and could last through 10 p.m. The affected area is along the northern portion of Graves Avenue to Community Drive to the north side of Manford Avenue. The new equipment will help to increase the system reliability and help to reduce the number of power outages in the area. A map of the affected area can be found on the Estes Park Power Outage Public Information Map: arcg.is/0iueLu.
For more information on this project, please contact Estes Park Power and Communications Administrative Assistant Sarah Clark at 970-577-3627.
