Estes Transit began its 2022 summer season on Friday, May 27, with the Red Route serving the downtown corridor from 9 a. m. to 9 p. m. daily. All other routes (Gold, Brown, Blue and Silver) will begin daily service on Friday, July 1. The Green (Express) Route will begin weekend-only service on Saturday, July 2.
Red, Gold, Brown, Blue and Silver Routes will run daily beginning at 9 a. m., with the final trip each day beginning at 8:30 p. m. The Green/Express Route will offer weekend-only service (Saturday and Sunday) with continuous 15-minute loops from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Estes Transit is 100% fare-free and all routes are wheel-chair accessible. This year will mark Estes Transit’s 17th year in operation.
In 2022, Estes Transit’s service will include the following routes and service areas:
● Red Route (Downtown Trolley): Travels west into downtown with a variety of stops along Elkhorn Avenue, including Bond Park/Town Hall, The Ore Cart Rock Shop, Tregent Park, West Park Center, and west of Maxwell Inn before turning around and stopping at Mrs. Walsh’s Garden, The Grubsteak Restaurant, and Moosely T’s, with a final stop at Thirty Below Leather. Served by the Town’s electric trolley, Red Route Service runs through Oct. 16.
● Gold Route: Travels along Wonderview Avenue and Fall River Road with stops at The Stanley Hotel, Timber Creek Chalets, McGregor Mountain Lodge and Rocky Mountain Gateway, before turning around and stopping at Estes Park Condos, Aspen Winds on Fall River, Homestead Lane on Fall River Road, and Stonebrook Resort, with a final stop at Nicky’s Resort. Gold Route service begins on July 1 and concludes on Sept. 11.
● Silver Route: Travels south along Highway 7, stopping at The Ridgeline Hotel before looping up to Estes Park Health and returning to Hwy. 7 on Stanley Avenue, stopping near the Dollar General and Ziggi’s Coffee. The route continues farther south on Highway 7 to The Pines before heading out to Fish Creek Road to Solitude Cabins, with the two final stops at Estes Valley Community Center and the Estes Park Events Complex. Silver Route service begins on July 1 and concludes on Sept. 11.
● Brown Route: Travels southwest with stops on Riverside Drive near the Open Air Adventure Park and Estes Park Brewery, then to Worldmark and the Manor RV Camp, followed by National Park Village, Alpine Trail Ridge Inn, and Elk Meadow Lodge and RV Resort. New in 2022, the Brown Route will continue on to the YMCA of the Rockies with westbound stops at Eagle Cliff Road at Highway 66, Swiftcurrent Lodge, and the Administration Building at the YMCA. The Brown Route will then turn around with eastbound stops at Glacier Lodge, Rockmount Cottages, the Aerial Tramway, East Riverside at Rockwell Street, and a final stop at Thirty Below Leather. Brown Route service begins on July 1 and concludes on September 11.
● Blue Route: Travels east down U. S. 34/Big Thompson Avenue with stops at Estes Mountain Lodge, Best Western Plus Silver Saddle, Quality Inn, Antonio’s Pizza, and Lake Estes Marina, and Estes Park KOA. The Blue Route then turns around and goes north to Good Samaritan Estes Park Village, Talons Point and Falcon Ridge Apartments, Salud Family Medical Center, Crossroads Ministry, Raven Avenue and Lone Pine Drive, and Lake Front Street, with a final stop at the Lower Stanley Village shopping plaza. Blue Route service begins on July 1 and concludes on Sept. 11.
● Green Route: The Green (Express) Route will run on weekends only (Saturday and Sunday) from 11 a. m. to 4 p. m. Designed to be a quick connection between the Town’s largest parking areas and downtown, this route stops at the Estes Park Visitor Center, Bond Park, and Estes Park Events Complex. This route will be served by the Town’s second electric trolley, which will be arriving in July. Green Route service begins on July 2 and concludes on Sept. 11.
Estes Transit service is provided by the Town of Estes Park with the support of these generous sponsors: Anderson Realty, Awesome ShirtWorks & WinterWorks, Bank of Estes Park, The Barrel, Estes Park Health, Estes Park Museum, Estes Park News, Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center, Estes Park Rent All, Estes Park Trolleys, Explore Estes, First Colorado Realty, Good Samaritan Estes Park Village, Hunter’s Chophouse, The Maxwell Inn, Mountain Home Café, Quality Inn, REMAX – The Gomez Team, Rocky Mountain Channel App, Rocky Mountain Gateway, Snowy Peaks Winery, Stanley Underground, Visit Estes Park and YMCA of the Rockies.
For those who need a little extra help (e. g., seniors and persons with disabilities), “door to door” service can be requested for stops within 0.75 miles of an existing Estes Transit stop. Rides can be requested 24 hours before the trip or scheduled up to seven days in advance by calling 970-577-3959.
A complete guide to 2022 summer and special service information – available in both English and Spanish – is available at www.estes.org/shuttles.
