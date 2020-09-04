Estes Park Health will hold a Tele-Townhall on Wednesday September 9th starting at 6:00 p.m. to provide information, facilitate community input, and have time for questions and answers about alternatives to closing the Estes Park Health Living Center. There will be a second Tele-Townhall on the same topics on Wednesday September 23 starting at 6:00 p.m. Please email EPHLivingCenter@eph.org or call 970-577-4456 to get information on how to participate in the Tele-Townhall.
Because we are in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic and there is limited space in the Timberline Conference room, except for members of the Board, Senior Leadership Team, and presenters, attendance at all Board and Tele-Townhall meetings will be by electronic means, not in-person.
If you are unable to attend the Tele-Townhalls, you can comment or ask questions by emailing EPHLivingCenter@eph.org or call 970-577-4456. Estes Park Health will seek input from community members on this topic over the next month leading up to the September 28th Board of Directors’ public meeting.
A comprehensive list of questions and answers addressing the Living Center Proposal is at eph.org/our-services/living-center/proposal and eph.org/aboutus/board-of-directors.
Like many organizations and individuals, Estes Park Health’s income has been severely impacted by the arrival of the coronavirus. Based on current experience and financial projections, we anticipate a 20% reduction in revenues through 2020, into 2021 and perhaps beyond. In response to this serious financial impact, Estes Park Health has been strategically evaluating all services and personnel to determine how we can reconfigure ourselves to be a sustainable and vibrant organization that provides outstanding services addressing the healthcare needs of our community and visitors, now and into the future.
National Center for Health Statistics data show that percent bed occupancy in nursing homes like the Estes Park Health Living Center has been declining over time. This is partly the result of more people choosing to age at home. According to Doug Farmer, the CEO of the Colorado Health Care Association, the pandemic has been associated with further nursing home occupancy decreases of 15 to 40 percent.
The Estes Park Health Living Center’s experience has been consistent with these national and Colorado trends as bed occupancy percent has declined over time. There has been an additional decrease in bed occupancy of about 30% this year. Currently, less than half of the 52 licensed beds in the Living Center are occupied. The Living Center’s 2020 financial loss is projected to be about $1.4 million, a loss of about $56,000 for each of the residents. We do not expect the trends in bed occupancy decline and financial loss to change, and that is the source of the challenge we are facing.
We look forward to your questions and input.
