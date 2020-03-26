State and County stay-at-home orders
Shortly after Larimer County issued a stay-at-home order yesterday, a similar order was issued statewide by Governor Polis. Both the state and county orders apply to Estes Park. The Governor's order defers to more protective orders issued by local public health authorities. Larimer County's order is more protective and detailed, and should be used for planning purposes. For more information, including a developing list of FAQs and a form to ask questions on the order, please visit the county website https://www.larimer.org/health/stay-at-home-order.
Voting is essential business! Don't delay...
Voters are asked to complete and return their Municipal Election Ballots as soon as possible. In an effort to maintain social distancing and minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Clerk's office is encouraging voters to return ballots through the mail or use the Town's drive-up ballot drop off at the main entrance to Town Hall on MacGregor Avenue, adjacent to Bond Park. The drop-off location is available through Monday, April 6, weekdays only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Election judges will also be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, April 7. Please remain in your vehicle and an election judge will retrieve your ballot. Stay-at-home orders do not restrict voting or mail delivery as essential functions. More at www.estes.org/elections.
Paid parking implementation postponed, and permit update
In light of the unknown economic impact of COVID-19 on our community, the Town is postponing plans to implement seasonal, selective paid parking until 2021. Until further notice, 2019 Residential Parking Permits will remain valid for use in 2020. For anyone interested in continuing the conversation on paid parking and permits, the "Let's Talk Parking" series will continue online April 2. Visit www.estes.org/parking for more information.
Need someone to talk to?
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is stressful for people. Fear and anxiety can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger. Talking to someone can make all the difference. Summitstone Health, in partnership with the Health District of Northern Colorado, is able to help. If you are in crisis, please use the crisis help line at 970-494-4200 ext. 4 or text TALK to 38255 to receive mental health crisis support.
