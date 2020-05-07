Estes Park, CO (80517)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.