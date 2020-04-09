The Town allocated $250,000 in community relief funds to help fill critical needs in the form of food, housing and business/organizational support. Our Community Relief Task Force, composed of Town staff and local nonprofit leaders, fields requests for grant funds and makes award recommendations. Last week, the Town awarded $28,000 to the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center and the American Legion to address food insecurity that many of our community members are experiencing. Earlier this week, a community relief grant was awarded to Crossroads Ministry in the amount of $27,000. These funds will be used to provide food for those in need, temporary lodging or housing assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure, and transportation assistance. The Task Force also recommended allocating $150,000 in community relief funds for small business assistance to be provided through a joint effort between the Estes Park Economic Development Corporation and Estes Chamber of Commerce -- $100,000 will be used to provide assistance to businesses for employee retention/payroll and $50,000 will be used to provide assistance in meeting overhead obligations such as rent payments, utilities, and insurance. Additional details about how small businesses can access these funds will be forthcoming once an official award is made.
