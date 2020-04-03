One of the most difficult aspects of the current situation is that second homeowners must delay their travels to the Estes Valley until the stay-at-home orders have been lifted. Asking this of our part-time residents is one of the most difficult things we have to do – because you are a critical part of our community.
At this time, we must remind part-time residents – those who are not in Estes Park right now, that we need you to follow the public health orders, which tell us not to travel in and out of the community for non-essential business. That includes moving from your other residence to your residence in Estes Park.
The Larimer County Public Health Director has ordered only essential travel be allowed in our community. Everyone needs to stay where they are while the stay-at-home orders are in place.
These orders help us reduce the spread of COVID-19, and preserve the limited critical resources like medical facilities and staff, and groceries, for our current population.
As we prepare to see the COVID-19 pandemic peak in Larimer County and across Colorado in the weeks to come, we cannot welcome additional people to Estes Park at this time, painful as that is for me to say.
Please support Estes by standing together, apart. We look forward to enthusiastically welcoming you back to the community as soon as we can.
Mayor Todd Jirsa
View Town of Estes Park COVID-19 updates and community resources at www.estes.org/COVID-19.
