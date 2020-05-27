At its May 26 meeting, the Estes Park Town Board directed staff to end the requirements of mask ordinance 07-20, which it enacted May 1. This ordinance established requirements for the use of masks/facial coverings by customers, employees and vendors of all Estes Park businesses, as well as by all people outdoors when downtown. View the order ending 07-20 at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1gOYpK72L-9t9z8Kb4Ujga2ukpCW-3xfG and via www.estes.org/covid-19.
Please note, Larimer County mask regulations continue to apply to Estes Park: https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/face-coverings-and-masks
Guidance from Larimer County on when to Wear a Face Covering or Mask
When out of your home in a setting where physical distancing is challenging, we strongly recommend wearing a face covering. Local businesses are required to make sure that everyone in their facility is wearing a face covering, including customers, unless they have implemented additional social distancing measures.
May 3, 2020- Larimer County Face Coverings in Businesses Order
May 19, 2020- Larimer County Amended Face Coverings Order
Alternative to Face Covering Checklist
There is no need to wear a face-covering at your home or when you are doing something by yourself a minimum of 6 feet or more away from other people, such as walking your dog. This order does not apply to children under two (2) or to those people for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition. It also does not apply to those working in a location where they will not be within 6 feet of any other individuals or persons working in a professional office who do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public.
While the local ordinance has ended, the Town and community partners still strongly encourage the use of masks in accordance with the Larimer County guidelines above. Partners are working on a new, locally branded outreach campaign to encourage masks, distancing and hand-washing to guests with a friendly approach. Watch for this new information this week.
