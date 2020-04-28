The Estes Park Health Physician Clinic is honored to bring valuable COVID-19 testing to the Estes Valley community. The Physician Clinic is offering COVID-19 testing for symptomatic healthcare workers, 1st responders and community members.
If you are a symptomatic healthcare worker or 1st Responder, please follow the process below:
• Please call 970-577-4400 and let them know that you are a symptomatic healthcare worker or 1st responder.
• You will be directed to the Clinic COVID Triage Team (CCTT) and they will walk you through the testing process.
• You will need to have work identification to receive a test.
• Testing will take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This timeframe may increase if demand increases.
• The CCTT is available to discuss testing during regular business hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
• If a healthcare worker or 1st responder is tested for COVID-19, a provider will contact the patient with the results whether positive or negative. If a patient receives a positive test, the provider will discuss care options.
The Estes Park Health Physician Clinic will now be testing symptomatic community members that meet criteria for testing. Please follow the process below:
• Community members need to call 970-577-4400 to speak with the Clinic COVID Triage Team (CCTT) during regular business hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
• The CCTT will provide patients with step-by-step instructions to set up a Virtual Visit with a provider.
• The result of the Virtual Visit with a provider may or may not include COVID-19 testing.
It is important to note that a negative COVID-19 result does not mean that a patient will never test positive for COVID-19. It is a point-in-time test and a patient could be exposed to the virus after a test. There is also the potential for a false negative despite proper testing techniques. Anyone tested should continue to monitor their symptoms and talk with their provider if they are not improving.
If a patient is tested for COVID-19, a provider will contact the patient with the results whether positive or negative. If a patient receives a positive test, the provider will discuss care options.
Estes Park Health opening up elective services
At this time Estes Park Health is awaiting instructions from the state, county, and our regulatory partners on how and when we can reintroduce elective services. The shift from the Stay at Home order to the Safer at Home order will be a phased approach. Please watch eph.org for updates on available services. We are now offering telehealth visits. For more information call 970-586-2200 or visit eph.org/virtualvisits
