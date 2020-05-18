Following a full closure to comply with COVID-19 public health guidelines, Town Hall will begin a soft reopening May 18 with established guidelines for the safety of community members and employees. During this phase, Town staff will continue to conduct virtual or telephone meetings with customers as much as possible. When in-person meetings are necessary, Town Hall will be open by advance appointment only. No walk-ins will be possible. This protocol will continue until guidelines are further relaxed.
Customers with appointments should use the main entrance to Town Hall and the Police Department facing MacGregor Avenue. Please call the staff member with whom you are meeting to alert them to your arrival. A phone is available in the vestibule. All visitors and staff in the building are required to wear masks. Meetings will be held in designated areas near the main entrance. Surfaces will be sanitized before and after each meeting.
To schedule an appointment, contact the appropriate staff member, preferably by email. Contact information is available at www.estes.org/contact.
All other areas of Town Hall remain closed including utility billing, the south half of the first floor and the second floor. Public restrooms remain open.
The Town is planning for the reopening of other facilities including the Estes Park Visitor Center and Estes Park Museum. Opening dates for these facilities have not yet been established.
