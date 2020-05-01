After reaching out to the State of Colorado early this week, Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and the Town of Estes Park received clarification today from the State that its Public Health Order 20-28 "Safer at Home" prohibits the operation of Vacation Home Rentals for the duration of the order, April 27 through May 26. The reference is on page 27 of the order at https://covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home.
Under the state order, guests at vacation rental homes in the Estes Valley, and everywhere in Colorado, may not be accepted through May 26. Questions and concerns should be directed to the State using the form at https://covid19.colorado.gov/CovidConcerns.
The State's order supersedes, for the time being, the aspects of the April 23 accommodations orders issued by Larimer County and the Town of Estes Park that allowed reopening of vacation home rentals in the Estes Valley. While non-essential travel is still limited by request of the State and County, the primary purpose of these orders was to allow facilities to prepare for when travel becomes less restricted, and to serve essential travel or those traveling within the county.
The Town and County orders continue to apply to all other accommodations. Review the complete orders for the unincorporated Estes Valley at www.larimer.org/coronavirus and for Town limits at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Vi7sJimUYaELZwgBme0oH8vvf1w2QM1V .
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus . Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE's Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
