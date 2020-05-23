Larimer County Public Health has received partial approval of the submitted variance request seeking state approval to slowly reopen businesses ahead of the statewide safer at home restrictions.
This re-opening is done thoughtfully with the safety of the community as the priority. Businesses allowed to re-open or expand have additional protocols and requirements to meet in order to continue the re-opening process. If at any time it is determined that Larimer County hospitals are experiencing any type of capacity issues related to COVID-19, the county would need to tighten restrictions again.
Larimer County residents have done a great job flattening the curve. Face coverings, social distancing, handwashing and frequent cleaning all help slow the spread of the virus in the community. Those precautions must continue in order to allow Larimer County to move forward with reopening businesses as safer at home restrictions are lifted.
Specific details on what was approved and what the restrictions are can be found at larimer.org/variance. Businesses are required to complete checklists to be allowed to re-open or submit plans for approval, depending on the industry or sector.
“We are pleased that the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has approved these requests and that our community can continue taking a measured approach to reopening. We've appreciated the opportunity to work with local businesses to find innovative and creative ways to resume services carefully,” says Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County. “The health department will continue to collaborate with our hospitals daily to monitor capacity triggers and are confident that we can slowly reopen business ahead of the statewide safer at home restrictions.”
As part of this process, early warning indicators have been developed to help monitor the health of the hospital systems related to COVID-19. As restrictions continue to be lifted, early warning indicators will be closely monitored to make sure reopening businesses is not causing a strain on local hospital systems.
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
