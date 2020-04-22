Larimer County

In consultation with Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and the Board of County Commissioners, Larimer County Natural Resources announces selective criteria for reopening camping at its reservoir parks beginning Friday, April 24 until further notice.

Camping will be allowed at selective Larimer County reservoir parks based on the following criteria:

Larimer County residents only

Camping will be limited to existing reservations already booked in system

Self-contained “hard-side” units only (defined as camping units with bathrooms)

No secondary units (tent pad adjacent to RV site) allowed

One campground to open at Horsetooth Reservoir (South Bay) and Carter Lake (Flatiron) only

No tent camping allowed

No walk-up camping reservations allowed

Cabins and tipis remain closed

All restrooms and shower houses closed

Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed

Marinas and concessionaires remain closed

Hermit Park camping remains closed due to Estes Park’s Stay at Home Order

Campsites at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake allow a maximum of 8 people per unit

The benefits of being in the outdoors is critical to the health and mental wellbeing of our community. As one of the top recreational pursuits of outdoor enthusiasts, camping within the criteria listed above allows for public safety and distancing while offering a valued recreational opportunity in Larimer County.

Reopening new reservation availability and adjusting selective criteria for camping will occur in tandem with guidance from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and Board of County Commissioners.

For more information on Natural Resources, please visit larimer.org/naturalresources.

