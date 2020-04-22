In consultation with Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and the Board of County Commissioners, Larimer County Natural Resources announces selective criteria for reopening camping at its reservoir parks beginning Friday, April 24 until further notice.
Camping will be allowed at selective Larimer County reservoir parks based on the following criteria:
Larimer County residents only
Camping will be limited to existing reservations already booked in system
Self-contained “hard-side” units only (defined as camping units with bathrooms)
No secondary units (tent pad adjacent to RV site) allowed
One campground to open at Horsetooth Reservoir (South Bay) and Carter Lake (Flatiron) only
No tent camping allowed
No walk-up camping reservations allowed
Cabins and tipis remain closed
All restrooms and shower houses closed
Group picnic sites and pavilions remain closed
Marinas and concessionaires remain closed
Hermit Park camping remains closed due to Estes Park’s Stay at Home Order
Campsites at Horsetooth Reservoir and Carter Lake allow a maximum of 8 people per unit
The benefits of being in the outdoors is critical to the health and mental wellbeing of our community. As one of the top recreational pursuits of outdoor enthusiasts, camping within the criteria listed above allows for public safety and distancing while offering a valued recreational opportunity in Larimer County.
Reopening new reservation availability and adjusting selective criteria for camping will occur in tandem with guidance from the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and Board of County Commissioners.
For more information on Natural Resources, please visit larimer.org/naturalresources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.