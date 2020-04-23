Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and the Town of Estes Park are issuing updated public health orders allowing short-term accommodations within the Estes Valley to reopen April 27 with several restrictions. The previous orders closed accommodations from March 23 through April 26, to limit visitors to the Estes Valley and help slow the spread of COVID-19, coinciding with broad Stay-at-Home orders.
From April 27 through May 31, the new orders allow a guest occupancy of 50 percent of units within multiple-unit lodging facilities. Single-unit accommodations, such as Vacation Rental Homes and Bed and Breakfast Inns, must limit occupancy to no more than 8 individuals. State and local lodging regulations, when more strict, must be followed. No common amenities or areas may be accessible to guests except for check-in and check-out areas. Restrictions may be extended or amended in response to the pandemic.
Review the complete, updated orders for the unincorporated Estes Valley (development area) at www.larimer.org/coronavirus and for Town limits at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Vi7sJimUYaELZwgBme0oH8vvf1w2QM1V.
The Estes Valley is subject to Larimer County and State of Colorado public health orders and guidelines. The Town of Estes Park has issued orders affecting only the accommodations sector, as this sector was not specifically addressed in the broader public health orders.
Town Administrator Travis Machalek commented, "During the 'Safer at Home' phase, visitor services will still be limited in the Estes Valley as businesses operate under guidelines from Larimer County and the State public health experts, and this accommodations order. The Town continues to follow the guidance of public health experts as we balance the current public health situation and the need for businesses to reopen and for people to get back to work. The health of the people in our community remains our number one priority."
"As we start our phased approach to lifting our stay at home orders, it is necessary to proceed slowly and cautiously. We need to continue protecting the health of the people in the Estes Valley area and minimize the impacts of this pandemic locally," says Public Health Director Tom Gonzales. "Statewide orders will continue to prohibit non essential travel outside of your county of residence, and we need others not to travel up to the Estes Valley at this time."
You can help slow the spread of viruses by:
Continuing to stay home when you can, and certainly when you are sick,
Increasing distance between people to six feet to help reduce spread,
Washing hands frequently with soap and water,
Avoiding touching your face,
Covering coughs and sneezes,
Staying home when sick,
Wear fabric masks when visiting businesses like a grocery store or in close proximity with other people outside your household, and
Avoiding close contact with anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms.
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE's Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
