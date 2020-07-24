UCHealth is now operating a drive-through specimen-collection center in Estes Park for individuals to be tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The collection center is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday at UCHealth Timberline Medical Center, 131 Stanley Ave. Patients should enter off of Highway 7 at The Ridgeline Hotel entrance and watch for the signs.
The collection center is one of a handful of UCHealth locations to offer both the nasal swab test, which detects the presence of the COVID-19 virus in the nasal passages, and the blood test, which measures for the presence of antibodies.
Appointments are highly recommended. Here’s how to schedule an appointment:
Via the website: Go to uchealth.org and click on the “COVID-19 Testing” menu button option in the upper right corner.
Those who already have a My Health Connection account, should click the “Log in” button on that page to schedule an appointment through the patient portal. It will automatically direct you to a page where you’ll answer a few questions then select appointment options.
Those who do not have a My Health Connection account, should click on the “Sign up now” button to get a free account, then log in and click on the “Schedule COVID-19 Testing" quick link option.
Via the UCHealth app: Those who have My Health Connection set up on the UCHealth mobile app can schedule an appointment by clicking on the “COVID-19 Testing” option in the top banner when the app is open on a mobile device.
The cost for the COVID-19 PCR (nasal swab) test is $85, and the antibody test is $100. Most health insurance plans will cover the cost of testing, but patients are encouraged to check with their health insurance plan for coverage details.
Test results are typically reported 48-72 hours after the specimen is collected.
“Testing is definitely a significant factor in managing the pandemic in a community, so we are excited to be able to offer this in Estes Park,” said Dr. Erika Norris, a longtime family medicine physician at UCHealth Timberline Medical Center. “We still want to emphasize how fundamentally important it is for people to continue to protect themselves and others through frequent hand-washing, physically distancing from others, avoiding crowded areas when possible and wearing masks.”
UCHealth experts also advise that if you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately isolate at home. Quarantine there for at least 14 days. If you need help from your medical provider, call your primary care provider or set up a Virtual Urgent Care visit to be evaluated and to determine if testing is necessary. Those who experience an emergency medical condition, should call 911.
