Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) now has five deaths associated with COVID-19. Two of these deaths are epidemiologically linked cases, which means there was a possible connection to a COVID-19 case but testing was never completed. The other three deaths are confirmed COVID-19 patients. All five individuals were over the age of sixty.
Due to different ways of collecting data, sometimes LCDHE numbers do not align directly with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This can be related to how deaths are reported and also that local information is sometimes more quickly available than state data.
“We knew we would have deaths associated with COVID-19 in our community, but that doesn’t make this any easier. Our hearts go out to the families that are so personally impacted by COVID-19 in Larimer County, ” Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “We know that strict stay-at-home orders slow the spread of the virus. I urge everyone to follow Larimer County's stay-at-home order. Staying home will save lives. ”
Larimer County currently has 101 cases of confirmed COVID-19 individuals. With extremely minimal testing, LCDHE knows there are many more positive COVID-19 cases in Larimer County than the confirmed testing shows.
You can help slow the spread of viruses by:
• Following the stay-at-home orders,
• Avoiding all non-essential travel,
• When outdoors or carrying out essential travel, maintain 6 feet of distance from others,
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water.
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available,
LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
