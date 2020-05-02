On Friday, May 1, the Town Board passed an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in places of public accommodation and outdoors in the commercial downtown zoning district of Estes Park. The executed ordinance is effective now through June 10.
See attached map for the commercial district, marked in red.
