Larimer County is opening up community-wide testing for COVID-19 to symptomatic individuals.
Testing for symptomatic individuals will begin Friday, April 24, in Larimer County. The County has received a delivery of limited testing supplies from the state. Testing will be provided until supplies are gone.
Patients must be symptomatic. Testing will be done on an appointment basis, with pre-registration required. A doctor’s note is not required. No one under the age of 18 will be tested. Individuals are still recommended to contact their healthcare provider for guidance and assistance in acquiring a test, as some local providers have their own testing available to their clients.
“Testing is key to start lifting our stay at home orders and move on to the safer at home stage,” said Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Director of Health and Environment. “We need to open slowly, and we need to have testing in place so that we can monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We need to be testing every person who is symptomatic within 24 hours and issuing an isolation order within 6 hours of a positive reported case.”
To register for COVID-19 testing through Larimer County, visit larimer.org/community-testing
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
