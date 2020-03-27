Positive test results for COVID-19 are reported to the health department for investigation and follow-up. Cases of COVID-19 are recorded as a case in the county where they permanently reside. Cases recorded here are Larimer County residents only.
The availability of testing for COVID-19 has been limited and test results may take several days to come in after someone is tested. These case numbers are informative but public health response does not wait for test results to take action to protect public health.
The total number of cases in Larimer County is 59. This data may be updated before CDPHE's daily case update.
Larimer County COVID-19 deaths: 1* One case with connections to Estes Park that is counted as a Boulder County Case.
