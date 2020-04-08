The Larimer County Public Health Director has extended the Stay-At-Home order through April 26, 2020.
Many people are following the social distancing recommendations and this effort needs to continue. More than half of the Larimer County population has significantly decreased the amount they are traveling within our community. In order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, residents need to keep staying home and maintaining strict physical distance to reduce contact with others.
Larimer County is using data to try to predict what will happen in the coming weeks and months. Following the stay-at-home orders and maintaining social distancing will minimize COVID-19 case count, hospitalizations and ventilator usage. Physical distancing is currently the most powerful tool available to reduce the burden on hospitals. Continued and increased physical distancing will save thousands of lives in Larimer County.
“Now is the time to stay home. The more seriously our community follows these stay-at-home orders, the sooner we can loosen those restrictions,” said Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “I appreciate the sacrifices we are all making. Your actions at this moment will save lives and reduce the economic impact of this pandemic on our community.”
Larimer County has identified and defined essential activities, businesses and infrastructure. These definitions and other information about the Stay-At-Home order are available at larimer.org/health/stay-at-home-order
You can help slow the spread of viruses by:
• Staying home,
• maintaining distance between people of at least six feet to help reduce spread,
• washing hands frequently with soap and water,
• avoiding touching your face,
• covering coughs and sneezes,
• wear fabric masks when visiting essential businesses like a grocery store, and
• staying home when sick
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
