Community Relief Funds
In March, the Town allocated $250,000 in community relief funds to help fill critical needs in the form of food, housing and business/organizational support. Our Community Relief Task Force, composed of Town staff and local nonprofit leaders, fields requests for grant funds and makes award recommendations. Yesterday, the Town awarded $25,000 to the Estes Park Housing Authority to provide direct rent relief for tenants who can demonstrate financial need. The Housing Authority will be providing an additional $25,000 in rent relief to match the Town's award. This award is in addition to $205,000 awarded in previous weeks to address critical needs associated with food insecurity, housing/shelter, and small business assistance. Learn more at www.estes.org/covid-19partners.
Recovery Team looking ahead and providing much-needed resources now
The Accelerated Recovery Team (ART) is one of four Town-led teams working on COVID-19 response and recovery. This team is focused on planning for a quick recovery after the end of physical distancing orders implemented by the State and County. The group is focused on sharing resources with each other and the business community; and strategizing specific ways to support a faster and more robust economic recovery.
Members include: Town of Estes Park, Estes Park Economic Development Corporation (EDC), Estes Park Chamber of Commerce, Visit Estes Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, YMCA of the Rockies and the Estes Valley Area Lodging Association.
The team has so far collaborated on several initiatives to support business and economic recovery in the Estes Valley, including:
*Hosting a virtual Town Hall for business with over 150 participants. Representatives from the Town, Chamber, EDC and Larimer County Small Business Development Center and Workforce Development presented helpful resources and answered questions.
*The Town, Chamber and Estes Park Police Department are hosting a multi-week webinar series designed to provide tools for recognizing and understanding the emotional and physiological impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Each week, speakers will focus on a different topic area, all meant to support and nurture our relationships with ourselves and each other during this unprecedented event. The first webinar topic will be "Navigating the Emotional & Physical Impact of Grief" takes place April 15 at 1 p.m. Register at https://business.esteschamber.org/events/details/resources-for-healing-the-whole-person-a-self-care-webinar-series-700
*The EDC and Town of Estes Park are partnering to help connect businesses in need with local business advisors. Advisors can help provide guidance and support for businesses in the Estes Valley who are facing a variety of questions and/or challenges as a result of COVID-19.
*Visit Estes Park will be hosting a "communication clearinghouse" website that pulls local resources and information together in one location. The site will provide links to the latest Federal, State, County and Local public health information, information on human services (e.g., housing, food, child care, mental health), volunteer and donation opportunities, business recovery resources and more.
Emergency order extending vacation home registration timeline
The stay-at-home orders have placed a hold on code compliance inspections required for new and transferred vacation home licensees to complete their registrations. A small number (30) of current in-progress registrations or new vacation homes from the Town's waiting list are eligible to apply as others let their registrations lapse within the cap. The emergency order extends the deadline for registration completion from 90 to 180 days in order to allow inspections to occur as soon as orders are lifted. The complete orders are available at
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1VO6gPuQF_-4FLSetEc-K_E-dFi2FljsM.
