Larimer County Public Health is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community. Yesterday there were 16 reported cases, up from a daily average of five the last few weeks.
Larimer County residents have done a great job flattening the curve, but this is a concerning trend. Residents need to continue to be diligent. Ages of reported cases have continued to drop, and the median age of cases is now between 20 and 30 years old. While this age demographic doesn’t tend to get very sick from COVID-19, these cases continue to create community spread in our community.
Face coverings, social distancing, handwashing and frequent cleaning all help slow the spread of the virus in the community. These requirements must continue in order to allow Larimer County to move forward with reopening.
Local Public Health agencies will have the opportunity to move forward into the next statewide phase of reopening, called Protect-Our-Neighbors. Counties must qualify for Protect-Our-Neighbors status which requires that counties meet certain baseline metrics for COVID-19 cases. This increase of cases could mean Larimer County might not qualify to move to the next phase of reopening.
Larimer County Public Health monitors early warning indicators that were included in the county suppression plan submitted to the state. These indicators are used by the Health Department to monitor the health of our hospital systems and COVID-19 case data. The dashboard can be found at larimer.org/covid-dashboard
“We all need to stay diligent with these behavior modifications to help protect high risk residents and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Larimer County,” says Tom Gonzales, Public Health Director for Larimer County. “Everyone needs to do their part so that we can keep our community open.”
Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing, and the public health response adjusts as more is learned about this virus. While there is plenty of news and media information available, LCDHE is encouraging Larimer County residents to view the latest credible information on COVID-19 at www.larimer.org/coronavirus or www.CDC.gov/coronavirus. Additionally, residents are encouraged to follow LCDHE’s Facebook and Twitter accounts at @LarimerHealth.
