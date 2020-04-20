Share gratitude with outgoing Mayor and Trustees; new Mayor and Trustees take office April 28
As they leave their offices on the Town Board, Mayor Todd Jirsa, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Norris and Trustee Eric Blackhurst will be honored at their final (virtual) Town Board meeting April 28. Unfortunately, the Town cannot host the typical celebration of their service due to COVID-19. We are inviting community members to express gratitude for their public service and wish them well by using the form at www.estes.org/mayorandtrustees by April 28 at noon.
Sworn-in virtually April 28 will be Mayor-elect Wendy Koenig, new Trustees-elect Barbara MacAlpine and Cindy Younglund, and Trustee Patrick Martchink for his second term.
Resources for Healing the Whole Person: Webinar #2
Topic: Help for Parents & Teachers
April 22, 1- 2 p.m.
Continue the conversation this week with Grief Recovery Specialist Crystal Givens, who will be joined by Hannah Knox, M.Ed, LPC, NCC for a conversation tailored specifically for parents and teachers. Hannah is a mental Health Clinician with Estes Park School District R-3 and will address talking to children about COVID-19, and about self-care as a tool to help others.
The event is completely free and open to all. For additional information and to register, please visit the Estes Chamber here.
Drug collection April 25 cancelled
The Estes Park Police Department's drug collection scheduled April 25 has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Estes Park Health offers a medication take-back station but is currently not allowing general access to its facility unless you have an appointment. We encourage you to safely store your medications until restrictions are lifted and then dispose of them at Estes Park Health.
https://eph.org/new-medication-take-back-station-at-estes-park-health/
Need someone to talk to?
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is stressful for people. Fear and anxiety can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger. Talking to someone can make all the difference. Summitstone Health, in partnership with the Health District of Northern Colorado, is able to help. If you are in crisis, please use the crisis help line at 970-494-4200 ext. 4 or text TALK to 38255 to receive mental health crisis support.
Help your community by making and donating fabric masks
Donation site at Town Hall
Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is collecting homemade masks for essential workers. The Town has set up a donation site at the western Town Hall entrance (vestibule entry to the Police Department, 170 MacGregor Ave.) It will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information below. Thank you for your support!
