While businesses are reopening and more people are traveling to Estes Park, it's critical to remember that Larimer County mask regulations continue to apply to Estes Park. Learn about Larimer County's mask order at https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/face-coverings-and-masks
Local businesses are required to make sure that everyone in their facility is wearing a face covering, including customers, unless they have implemented additional social distancing measures.
When out of your home in a setting where physical distancing is challenging, we strongly recommend wearing a face covering. There is no need to wear a face-covering at your home or when you are doing something by yourself a minimum of 6 feet or more away from other people, such as walking your dog.
This order does not apply to children under two (2) or to those people for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition. It also does not apply to those working in a location where they will not be within 6 feet of any other individuals or persons working in a professional office who do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public.
If you have concerns about noncompliance at a business in the community, please submit them to the Larimer County compliance team using this form: https://form.jotform.com/200914110519141.
Please contact Larimer County Public Information with any questions, at 970-498-5500.
