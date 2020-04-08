Governor Polis has extended the statewide Stay-at-Home order through April 26: covid19.colorado.gov/stay-home-except-essential-needs
Enforcement
Stay-at-home orders mean you should be home as much as possible, and only leave to do a limited number of essential work/business items allowed in the orders. Estes Park Police officers are actively patrolling within the Town limits of Estes Park. If officers observe a gathering of several people, they will contact the group to see if they cohabitate, and if not, educate them on the need for physical distancing of at least six feet and the need to wear a face covering whenever possible. Our officers educate and ask for cooperation first, and then we have the option to issue a summons to repeat offenders.
If you have questions or concerns about a potential violation of the Stay-at-Home order or a potential violation of the order to close short-term accommodations in the Estes Valley, please contact the Estes Park Police Department at 970-586-4000.
