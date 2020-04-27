Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issues detailed Public Health Order for Safer at Home
State of Colorado Public Health Order 20-28 Safer at Home
Guidance from the State at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home
The Town and partners are currently reviewing implications of this order as they relate to reopening of local businesses, including lodging accommodations, and continued non-essential travel restrictions. Please watch for updates this week. The State order went into effect today and represents a phased-in approach. The order expires May 26, 2020, but can be extended, amended or changed. It is important to follow covid19.colorado.gov
to keep up with the most current state orders.
Resources for Healing the Whole Person: Webinar #3
Grief over Business or Employment Loss & Conflict Resolution Tools
April 29, 1- 2 p.m.
Continue the conversation this week with Grief Recovery Specialist Crystal Givens, who will be joined by Melissa Westover, MA, LPC, Restorative Justice Practitioner. Melissa has been a part of the Estes Park community for 32 years. During that time she has served the community as a mental health practitioner, Restorative Justice Manager, mediator and has worked extensively for and with numerous non-profits.
This event is completely free and open to all. Sponsored by the Estes Chamber of Commerce and Town of Estes Park. For additional information and to register, please visit the Estes Chamber at
https://business.esteschamber.org/events/details/resources-for-healing-whole-person-a-self-care-webinar-series-04-29-2020-718
Application period closed for Business Relief funds
The Estes Chamber and Estes Park Economic Development Corporation have announced that the application period for Business Relief grant funding has closed. The organizations received over 100 applications for the $150,000 in Community Relief funding provided by the Town of Estes Park. If you have questions, please contact Adam Shake of the Estes Park EDC at ashake@estesparkedc.com.
