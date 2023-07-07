The 2023 Estes Valley Quilt Guild presentation of Quilts of Valor took place this week at Performance Park. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts. This year, four veterans were presented with beautiful hand-made quilts.
Dave Arterburn served in the Army for 20 years, retiring in 2004 with the rank of Major. Dave graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1984 and was commissioned in the Aviation Branch. Dave has flown over 52 different types of aircraft in his military career including both fixed wing and rotary wing platforms. Dave is a Master Army Aviator, Master Parachutist and Jumpmaster.
Kate Arterburn served in the US Army, 12 years in active duty and seven years in the reserves, earning the rank of Colonel. Kate served as a Medical Service Corps Officer while on active duty and as a Psychological Operations/Civil Affairs Officer while in the US Army reserves.
Roger Boostrom served in the Navy, both in active duty and in the reserves, achieving the rank of Captain. Roger enlisted in June 1966 after graduating from Loyola University in Chicago with a degree in mathematics. He completed officer candidate school in February 1967 and served on the USS Estes in Viet Nam, based in San Diego.
Pete Smith served in the Army as an Artillery Officer from October, 1965 to August 1968, attaining the rank of 1st Lt. He graduated as a distinguished military graduate from his officer candidate school class, 3rd out of 91. Pete spent virtually his entire service career at Fort Sill, OK as a field artillery instructor, teaching officer candidates who were basically going to be deployed to Viet Nam upon graduation.
Thank you for your service and enjoy your wonderful new quilts.
