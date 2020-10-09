The definitive history of the Joel Estes family in Estes Park was written by a grandson who wasn't alive at the time of the family's arrival or departure from the Fish Creek area, with subsequent histories written by descendants even further removed from the action.
Only two contemporary newspaper accounts of the Joel Estes family's sojourn in Kansas and Colorado territory between 1859 and 1866 are known - William N. Byers' short visit in 1864, plus a two-line mention of a daughter getting married in Denver in 1861. Years later, numerous individuals claimed they lodged with the Estes family while they lived in Colorado, but letters, diaries, or newspaper mentions confirming this are sadly lacking. Throughout the 1860s, the Longs Peak area was a subject of far greater documented interest, climbing-wise or mining-wise, than Estes Park.
Every Saturday in October, the Estes Park Archives will focus on a different decade of Estes Park's 19th century history, and this Saturday, October 10, in the meeting room at 240 Moraine Avenue, we will take a closer look at the 1860s. Because the Estes family history is potentially fraught with unsupported tales and myths passed down through generations, revealing very little of substance related to the actual trials they faced coming to Colorado during the Gold Rush era, we will examine another, better documented journey, that of Abner Sprague (1850-1943) and family, whose trip across the plains and arrival in the the Thompson River valley was covered in minute detail by Abner himself. While Abner didn't set foot in Estes Park until 1868, his story is a more cohesive one, and relies either on copious notes taken at the time, or a prodigious memory for place names and dates.
The Covid-modified program format has been in place throughout the summer, restricting the audience to no more than four individuals at a time, scattered around a large conference table, wearing masks. Now that fall has arrived, with a diminution of crowds, the time slots have expanded to 30 minutes, with the program repeated every half hour between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Reservations are not required, and all are welcome. Call 586-4889 for more details.
