My friends Kris and Pam offered to Thunk for me this week. What interesting discoveries will they share with us? I can’t wait to find out!:
I’ve always loved a good surprise. No, I don’t mean the type where a family member jumps at me from behind a door. I mean the unexpected, delightful and interesting things found quite literally within the pages of a library book.
I am an enthusiastic library user, visiting our local library at least weekly. So it is no real surprise that I often find scraps of memorabilia in the library books that I check out. However, I recently checked out a library book and was surprised to find between its pages an advertising postcard from Patagonia. What’s so surprising about that, you ask? It wasn’t the postcard itself, but the fact that it was addressed to my own sister! We had never discussed this book, so many chuckles ensued over the fact that she had recently returned it to the library, and I chose to check it out next.
Granted, most of the items that I find in library books are of the “not-so-interesting” variety. Airline boarding passes, cheap bar coasters and scraps of newspaper are common discoveries. I did once find a library due date receipt from the Naperville Public Library. I’ll never know how a Naperville library receipt ended up in my Colorado library book, but I do have many cousins in Naperville, Illinois. Quite the coincidence?
My friend Pam used to volunteer at her local library in a small Colorado town. She sorted through the books that folks donated to the library. She remembers finding a prophylactic (unused thankfully) in one of the books they received. The story that could conjure! She also remembers finding an envelope with a considerable amount of cash, about $140. Having no idea who had donated that particular book, they had no way to return the money. The library staff eventually decided to label it as an anonymous cash donation to support library programming. Imagine yourself— a library patron—discovering $140 in your library book!
Several years ago I found a tattered bookmark inside a library book that captivated my imagination. It was torn and in rough condition, from the Abbey Bookshop in Paris, and written in French. I found it absolutely charming and still have it sitting on my desk. I often wonder how it made its way across the world to my little corner library. Its address is 29, rue de la Parcheminerie in Paris. If only someday I could actually step inside the Abbey Bookshop! I can see the French proprietor in my head. His name is Jules. He’s an aged, thin and stooped man, with a beret settled jauntily on his head. He was a heavy smoker in his beatnik days and doesn’t say much now. He’s a bit tired of running the same bookstore for so many years, and if you ask him a question he’ll answer in his gravelly voice with a slightly cranky demeanor. In my imaginings, he will be unimpressed when I return the bookmark to him, and he’ll throw it directly in the trash. That’s okay, I still think it’s a découverte intéressante.
About a year after I found the Abbey bookmark, my husband found a very crumpled and faded credit card receipt in his library book. The receipt was in French and was dated October 2019 yet he found it more than two years later. Its previous owner had purchased something at the Carrefour Market for 61,88 euros. Was this person an American tourist filling up his gas tank before heading to the Paris airport? Or was it someone more interesting—a fashionable old dame who lives in the Loire Valley and had stopped at the Carrefour Market to buy a bottle of good French wine? Is the French connection another coincidence?
Every time I check out a library book, I can’t wait to discover what forgotten item might lie inside. Will it be another expired boarding pass from LAX, a family favorite recipe card or maybe something that brings a little découverte intéressante into my day? When I someday bring it to Jules in Paris, I really hope to see his cranky demeanor dissolve into a smile.
We all love books for their ability to transport us to other cultures, ideas and lifestyles. What will be the next interesting discovery you make when you open a book, and where will it transport you, if only in your dreams?
You may let The Thunker know what you think at her e-mail address, donoholdt@gmail.com.
© 2022 Sarah Donohoe
