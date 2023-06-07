A graveside service for Pieter Hondius at Estes Park Memorial Gardens will be on June 16th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. It is suggested that those who wish to make a gift to honor Pieter's memory consider either the Estes Valley Library (www.coloradogives.org/donate/EstesValleyLibrary) or the Estes Park Museum (c/o Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Avenue Estes Park, CO 80517), two organizations particularly important over the years to both Helen and Pieter, and to which both were major contributors.
• Estes Valley Library PO Box 1687, 335 East Elkhorn Avenue , Estes Park, Colorado 80517 – www.coloradogives.org/organization/EstesValleyLibrary
• Estes Park Museum In honor of Pieter Hondius c/o Allnutt Funeral Services, 1302 Graves Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517.
