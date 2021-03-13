By: Scott Rashid
Director of CARRI, Colorado Avian Research and Rehabilitation Institute
March is a special time of year, as many species of birds begin returning to the Estes Valley to either search for a mate or rekindle their existing relationship.
A species that begins soliciting a mate and starts nesting during this time is the Great Horned Owl. The Great Horned Owls are quite common and often easy to watch while nesting.
Owls do not construct nests, but rather use a structure previously created by a woodpecker, hawk, eagle, raven, crow or magpie. Due to the Great Horned Owl's large size, they often choose a nest more easily seen by humans. This is frequently a problem for the owls, as people spend too much time near the nests simply to get photographs.
Many of us remember the Great Horned Owls that used to nest on the rocks near the library, but what most of you are unaware of is that those birds moved away because of too many people with cameras bothering them. I use the term people with cameras versus photographers, because true, or good photographers, learn and know their subject before taking a photograph. And therefore seldom, if ever, bother them while taking their photographs. People with cameras are the biggest reason for owls leaving their historic nesting sites in the Estes Valley and RMNP.
Many years ago, a pair of Great Horned Owls chose to nest on a cliff ledge near the library. For a few years, the birds were quite happy. A few years back some people decided to climb above the nest to get photographs from above.
What these individuals didn’t seem to know, is that birds, including birds of prey, do not like anyone above them while the females are incubating their eggs. They climbed above the nest, just after the female began incubating her eggs. The female got scared and left her eggs unattended while the people were photographing her.
Sadly, while she was off of her eggs, a pair of ravens seized the opportunity and destroyed her eggs. A few weeks later she laid a second clutch. Again, people with cameras climbed above her and the same thing happened.
In 2016, the pair chose to nest on an open ledge of the cliff. This way no one could get above the incubating female and bother her. That year the female successfully raised two owlets. However, on June 19, one of the owlets fell off the cliff and landed very close to a stream under the cliff.
I was told that the owl was first seen about 7:30 a.m. that morning. A friend arrived at the site that afternoon at about 4:00 and saw all of the people photographing the owl and began asking questions. She called me to tell me that the poor bird was on the ground and terrified and had been there all day!
When I got there, several individuals were taking photos of the owl. I asked them if anyone thought to call the police or CPW to have someone help the owl.
They explained that they were more concerned about taking photos of the owl, and didn’t want anyone to move the bird because it was in such a unique location. I slowly made my way to the owl and picked it off of the branch and placed it on the limb of a tree near the cliff. I didn't have a ladder, so I could only place the owl about seven feet off the ground. As before, people with cameras overwhelmed the bird simply to take photos.
The following day, I returned to see if the owlet was alright. I found it perched on the railing of the Haber Hotel several yards away. I walked up the steps of the hotel and slowly grasped the owlets by its legs and picked it off the railing. Once the owl was in my hands I walked back towards the nest and placed it in a spruce tree close to its mother. That evening the owlet made its way up the cliff near its mother.
In 2017 and 2018 the adult owls returned to that same cliff ledge and nested. In 2018 one of the owlets fell off of the cliff and ended up on a bush near the creek. Nick Mollé called and told me that an owlet had fallen from its nest. I happened to have my ladder in the back of my pickup and I was close by. A short time later, I arrived at the site and found Nick, who pointed out where the owlet was.
I put on my waders and waded across the creek toward the owlet. Once I was near it, I slowly grasped it by the legs, picked it off of the bush, and walked back through the creek to a nearby spruce tree. The ladder was placed against the tree so I could climb the ladder with the owlets and place it high enough in the tree that it would feel safe and farther away from the people with cameras. As far as I am aware, the owls have not returned to that cliff, and most likely won’t.
A few years ago a pair of Great Horned Owls began nesting in a well-known tree on private property in town. I wanted to see the people taking photos of the owlet, so I arrived at the location one afternoon. There were two men and a woman there. The two men were talking about all of the locations they have been and what they had been taking photos of.
The owlets were hunkered down in their nest cavity. I asked the two guys if the owlets had been active. They explained that the owlets were moving quite a bit when they first arrived but were not moving anymore. I asked them if they thought that the owlets were lying down because the two guys were talking so loud that they were scaring the owlets. They didn’t like my question and didn’t answer it. I moved off and haven’t returned to that site since.
Also last year, I met someone who told me that one of the owlets had fallen from that tree and ended up on the ground. As with the other situations, no one called CPW or anyone else to help the owlet. According to this fellow, the owlet was on the ground for quite a while before making its way to a small tree. They didn’t want to lose any photographic opportunities by actually having someone assist the owlet.
These stories are becoming way too common in the Estes Valley, forcing the birds of prey to move from good nesting sites to less attractive ones just to feel safe.
A few years ago there was a coyote den in the park. I was told by four people about that den. Each person said to me, “I know of a coyote den in the park, but don’t tell anyone.” I have little interest in coyotes and did not go near the site. However, one of those friends was at the site taking photographs and counted 27 individuals with cameras. The interesting thing about that is no one told anyone about that site, yet 27 individuals were there together.
I understand the fascination that we all have with owls and other predators. I would simply suggest that unless you are researching a specific species or nest, please stay away from nesting owls until the owlets are at least two weeks old. Then, simply arrive at the site once or twice for the next two weeks only taking a few images and then leave them be.
Think of it this way... how do you feel when you're at home eating dinner with your family and a telemarketer calls? Or watching your favorite TV show and someone comes to your door and tries to sell you something? I presume that is the same way the owls and the owlets feel when people are photographing them all day. Let give the owls a break!
