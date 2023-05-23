Contractors for the Town of Estes Park will begin the 2023 street improvement projects on Town-owned streets in June, weather permitting. There will be separate contractors for the annual chip and crack seal work and the overlay and patching work. Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Local access will be maintained during the work, although there may be brief periods where private driveways are not accessible. Please drive with caution and follow the guidance of any traffic control flaggers who may be directing traffic.
Chip and Crack Seal: Vance Brothers, Inc. will begin the crack seal work on May 30, and the work is expected to last two to three days. Chip seal work will begin in late July and is expected to last four to five days. Roads identified for chip seal improvements include Baldpate Court, Big Horn Drive, Boyd Lane, Cedar Lane, Crags Court, Creekside Court, Darcy Drive, Elk Hollow Court, Elk Meadow Court, Elk Ridge Court, Elm Road, Lawn Lane, Monida Court, Morris Court N, Morris Court S, Pawnee Lane, Pine Knoll Lane, Sharon Court N, Sharon Court S, Spruce Drive, Wapiti Circle, Wapiti Drive, and Willow Lane. These surface treatments will involve moving lane closures and are not expected to result in any full road closures.
Overlay and Patching: Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will begin the 2023 Overlay and Patching Program in mid June, and the initial work will focus on completing asphalt patching improvements before July 1. Martin Marietta will return in August to complete the roadway overlay work. Roads identified for overlay improvements include West Elkhorn Avenue, Virginia Drive, Virginia Lane, and Pine Knoll Drive. This program is not expected to result in any full road closures, but lane closures and local detours will be necessary to complete the work.
All work is part of the 2024 Street Improvement Program (STIP) which aims to improve the average street system Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to above 80 (good condition) by 2034. The plan, which receives its funding from the voter-approved 2014 Ballot Issue 1A sales tax, includes extensive preventative maintenance which will preserve good road conditions throughout the Town.
For more information, or to view project maps, please visit www.estes.org/stip or contact the Public Works Department at 970-577-3587 or publicworks@estes.org.
Annual striping on Town streets begins June 6
From approximately June 6 through June 16, the Town of Estes Park and its contractor, Colorado Barricade, will be repainting center lines, edge lines, crosswalks, and thermoplastic symbols on Town-owned roadways. Moving lane closures will be necessary during painting. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the areas where crews are working. Signs will be posted to identify areas of wet paint. The date range for this annual project may be revised due to weather conditions.
For more information about the annual striping, please contact the Public Works Department at 970-577-3587 or publicworks@estes.org. Information about ongoing Streets Division projects is available at estes.org/streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.