Trail Ridge Quilters Support Estes Park Health

The Trail Ridge Quilters presented a check for $8,928 to the Estes Park Health Foundation on February 15, 2023. The quilters interest group is sponsored by Estes Park Newcomers Club and has operated since 1997. The current leader Donna Bryson reports, “The quilters are so proud to raise money to support our community hospital.”
The Trail Ridge Quilters meet weekly to create unique quilted items. They host multiple sales in Estes Park over the summer and fall, with all proceeds benefitting the Estes Park Health Foundation. These monies purchase equipment specifically requested by hospital departments, or go to the Foundation to purchase bigger-ticket medical equipment for the hospital. This year’s donation will help provide needed items for the hospital’s EMS (ambulance), Home Health Care, and Rehabilitation departments with an additional sum will going to the Foundation for updated fluoroscopy equipment.
If you bought items last year, big or small, from the Trail Ridge Quilters, congratulations! The money you spent is helping our community hospital provide better health care to you and your neighbors with updated equipment. The Quilters hope you enjoy your beautiful quilts and thank you for your continued support.
