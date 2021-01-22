The following announces two public meetings to consider a resolution to close the Estes Park Health Living Center.
Closing the Estes Park Health Living Center would require a vote of the Estes Park Health Board of Directors in a public meeting, and the Estes Park Health Board of Directors has not yet had a public meeting vote on this topic.
The Estes Park Health Board of Directors will discuss a first reading of a Resolution to Close the Estes Park Health Living Center followed by an opportunity for public comment at their regularly scheduled, monthly public meeting on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 starting at 4:00 p.m.
You may register to electronically attend the January 26, 2021 4:00 p.m. GoToWebinar meeting at:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4024150297851195919
A second reading of the resolution, with Board discussion and an opportunity for public comment, possibly followed by Board action on the resolution is scheduled for a special public Board of Directors meeting on February 1, 2021 starting at 4:00 p.m.
You may register to electronically attend the February 1, 2021 4:00 p.m. GoToWebinar meeting at:
https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7996623136843124495
The meetings to consider the Resolution to Close the Estes Park Health Living Center follow sixteen meetings over five months of ongoing discussions involving the Estes Park Health Board of Directors and Senior Leadership Team with Estes Valley community members in an attempt to find a financially viable approach to keeping the Living Center in operation. A financially viable approach to keeping the Living Center in operation has not been identified.
You may access the “Resolution to Close the EPH Living Center” at
https://eph.org/our-services/living-center/ephlc-resolution/ .
