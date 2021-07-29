Moving Environmental Sustainability Forward

I’m so thankful that I live in a unique community that has many intelligent people who have diverse interests, skills and insights and will raise their hands to volunteer at a moment’s notice when a need arises. To understand the process through which opportunities arise for such people to volunteer their services, consider the way the town board and staff of Estes Park are currently working to develop policies and projects for increasing the environmental sustainability of the town.
Key to that effort is the strategic plan for the town that’s currently under consideration. The plan has eight key outcome areas. Each area has several strategic policy statements and multiyear goals. Three of the areas—infrastructure, transportation, and public safety, health, and environment—contain proposals for moving Estes toward greater environmental sustainability.
Among the proposals included in the three areas are a) an Electric Vehicle infrastructure and Readiness Plan as grant opportunities coincide with Town needs, b) a funding strategy for completing a Multimodal Transportation Master Plan, c) code and regulation modifications to support alternative and distributed energy and encourage solar energy options on new and established homes and businesses, including Town Buildings, and d) encouragement and support for renewable energy sources and storage.
The Town Board recently approved establishment of a nine-member Environmental Sustainability Task Force to help move forward and the proposals of the strategic plan. Task force members will spend six months developing a report. Among other things, it will include a time line and a priority list for expanding Estes’ environmental sustainability. On Thursday and Friday, July 22 and 23rd trustee Barbara MacAlpine and I interviewed 17 candidates to become task force members. We selected nine who we are recommending to the town board for membership on the task force. The Town Board will vote on our recommendation at its meeting on July 27, 2021. An announcement will follow soon after.
Drawing from the pool of talented people who live here and are willing to share and serve, is a powerful way for the Town of Estes Park to make significant headway in its efforts to protect and sustain the environment of this place we call home. I proudly commend all who are playing a part in making this happen and encourage you to seek ways to do the same.
