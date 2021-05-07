E3 Signs, the Town’s contractor on the Parking Pilot Wayfinding project, will commence work on Monday, May 10, weather permitting. Work may occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday (holidays excepted). Next week’s work will include mobilization and preparing Phase 1 locations for installation, including excavation for sign posts. Traffic control for roadways and sidewalks will be in place when work will encroach into these areas. Weather permitting, Phase 1 sign installation is anticipated to be complete by May 21.
This project will install directional and destination signs at 29 locations in and near downtown. Additionally, new street name signs will be installed at the three downtown signalized intersections. Work will be completed in two phases in order to potentially utilize grant funding for a portion of the work.
Phase One will consist of installing destination signs at the driveway entrances of 11 public parking lots. Destination signs will help draw a driver’s attention to the public parking lot entrances and provide important information using text and symbols: free or paid parking; availability of shuttle bus service at or near the lot; the availability of other amenities at or near the lot (e.g., accessible parking, restrooms, RV parking, motorcycle parking, EV charging); and the lot name. Signs will also include an animal icon to help drivers better remember their parking location.
Phase Two will consist of installing directional signage along Town and CDOT roads in advance of available public parking lots. Directional signs will use simplified, easy to understand messaging using text and international symbols to point drivers towards public parking options. Phase 2 will also include installation of the new street name signs on all mastarms at the three downtown signalized intersections.
Removal of existing faded, mis-matched and inconsistent parking signage will be removed as the new signage is installed.
For more information on this project, please visit www.estes.org/wayfinding, call 970-577-3587, or email publicworks@estes.org.
Staff from the Streets Division of the Public Works Department are also removing and installing other signage located within parking areas related to the initiation of seasonal paid parking in Estes Park. This work began at the end of April and will continue through May 26. For more information about the seasonal paid parking program, please visit www.estes.org/paidparking.
