New initiative created by the Estes Chamber, Visit Estes Park, and Town of Estes Park
The Town of Estes Park, Visit Estes Park and Estes Chamber of Commerce are proud to announce a new collaboration to expand the Town’s Elk Fest events, which will be held on October 1st & 2nd. The new initiative, called Beyond Elk Fest, is a joint effort to build on the popularity of the annual event by promoting special themed offers from local businesses to Elk Fest attendees. The program will help encourage residents and visitors to explore more of what the town offers while celebrating the popular Estes Park event.
“We’re always looking for new and better ways to partner across our groups to bring businesses closer to the community, to spotlight their offerings, and to give them outlets to be creative about marketing themselves to locals and visitors”, said Estes Chamber Executive Director Colleen DePasquale.
“We are hoping to make ‘Beyond’ a regular extension of local signature events,” said Visit Estes Park Deputy Director Rebecca Domenico-Gelsinger. “Together, our marketing teams, local businesses, and the Town can drive economic growth while giving visitors even more reason to love our town.”
“It’s wonderful to have these additional partners to amplify and extend the team of our beloved Elk Fest event,” commented Rob Hinkle of the Town of Estes Park.
It is simple for businesses to participate and everyone is welcome.
The first step is to create something “Elk Themed” related to the business.
Then, simply upload the offer to the Visit Estes Park Website through “Special Offers” and select the Elk Fest category. (if you have any questions, reach out to Rachel@visitsestespark.com for help).
Once we gather these offers, we will be sharing with our visitors via a QR codes that will direct visitors to your business through the Elk Fest event page on the Visit Estes Park website.
We’ll also be promoting all the participating businesses through the Visit Estes Park and Estes Chamber social media channels, and in special pitches to media for news coverage.
It’s one more great way we’re supporting our local businesses and connecting them with the community!
