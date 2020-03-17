Rocky Mountain National Park is modifying operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing. As of today, March 17, 2020, the park is still open however, park visitor centers including Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, Fall River Visitor Center and Kawuneeche Visitor Center are closed until further notice. At this time, restroom facilities are still available at Beaver Meadows Visitor Center and Kawuneeche Visitor Center.
Any programs that were previously scheduled including snowshoe walks, full moon walks, field trips and Earth Day events have been cancelled.
The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels. Please visit www.nps.gov/romo and follow us on social media @RockyNPS.
If planning to visit Rocky Mountain National Park, in order to minimize contact with our entrance station staff, please purchase your entrance pass online ahead of your visit at go.nps.gov/rockyfees and follow the prompts. Your email confirmation will serve as your pass. Take a screen shot of your email if you are concerned about your cellular coverage.
If you choose to recreate in the park be extra cautious and follow responsible and safe practices. Now is not the time to engage in extreme winter mountaineering activities or to travel solo into the park’s wilderness. “Spring” in the Colorado Rockies is “winter” elsewhere. Prepare and plan for dramatically changing weather. Advise someone where you are going, your intended route, when you will be back. Don’t rely on your cell phone. Park resources are limited, and staff may be slow to respond to emergency incidents.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by most importantly, staying home if you feel sick. Please maintain a safe distance of six feet between yourself and other groups; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.
If you have no intention to travel given current events or you are ill, research shows that even photographs of nature help ease stress and anxiety. Virtually visit Rocky on www.nps.gov/romo to view webcams and soak up beautiful photographs on Instagram and Facebook @RockyNPS we’ll be sharing even more gorgeous images in the days to come. Breathe deeply in the comfort of your home and plan for your next visit to Rocky Mountain National Park. You’ll enjoy it more than ever!
