On Saturday, January 25 park rangers were notified of a suicidal subject likely in Rocky Mountain National Park. The individual’s vehicle was located near Upper Beaver Meadows Road. While searching for the occupants of the vehicle, park rangers temporarily held traffic entering the park through the Beaver Meadows Entrance and Fall River Entrance on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park. This occurred from approximately 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The subject and another individual were located by park rangers and both were deceased. Park rangers conducted an on scene investigation and the individuals were transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. The Larimer County Coroner’s office will release positive identification when next of kin are notified. The cause of death will be released after an autopsy is conducted.
Assisting Rocky Mountain National Park Law Enforcement rangers during this quickly developing incident were Estes Park Police Department, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Loveland Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
