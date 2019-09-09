Beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center Parking Area and the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center will be closed to all uses for a pavement preservation project. The visitor center and parking lot will reopen by 8 a.m. Friday, September 13. The parking lot was initially paved in July but unfortunately will be redone due to the quality of the product.
Weather and conditions permitting, night work will occur for road striping on Bear Lake Road Monday night, September 9, and Tuesday night, September 10, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. This may occur on Wednesday night, September 11, as well. Bear Lake Road will remain open. Expect extreme delays on the road during these days and time periods, as traffic will not be allowed to pass the painting operation. Park visitors are strongly encouraged to avoid Bear Lake Road during these time periods.
Micro resurfacing will continue September 9 through September 13 from the Colorado River Trailhead to the Grand Lake Entrance, weather and conditions permitting. Each day, single lane closures of 2 miles will exist with pilot car operations and wait times of 20 minutes. Delays could extend beyond 20 minutes depending on the volume of vehicles. Adjacent parking lots will be closed for the day when work passes that area to allow parking lots and pullouts to be resurfaced and to avoid vehicles being trapped behind fresh micro seal.
Beginning the week of September 16 through late September, fog sealing will take place on areas that have been micro-sealed including Trail Ridge Road and Bear Lake Road. Expect 20 minute delays, possibly longer depending on the volume of vehicles during this time.
This important project is critical for the long term protection of park roads and parking areas. Due to the elevation of Rocky Mountain National Park and temperatures, resurfacing pavement projects can only take place in the summer. Work will not take place during the weekends or holidays.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
