On Friday, July 12, a park visitor notified park rangers via 911 that a 30-year-old Denver man had taken a 75 foot tumbling fall in The Trough area of Longs Peak. The man received numerous injuries. Park rangers patrolling in the area reached the man at 9:30 a.m. to provide initial advanced medical care.
Due to his location and injuries, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. This occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. The man was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows and was transferred by ambulance to Estes Park Health. Rocky Mountain Rescue assisted with the helicopter hoist operations and ground operations. Rocky Mountain Fire also assisted with ground operations. Team members encountered severe thunderstorms and lightning when hiking back to the trailhead.
At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, July 10, park rangers were notified by cell phone that a 53-year-old Alabama man was severely ill at a park wilderness campsite roughly 5 miles from the North Inlet Trailhead on the west side of Rocky Mountain National Park. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members in addition to two members of the Grand Lake Fire Protection District hiked to the area and provided advanced medical care. The man was assisted in walking to the trailhead. The team reached the trailhead at 4 a.m. Thursday, July 11. He was transferred by ambulance to Middle Park Medical Center.
