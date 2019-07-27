On the morning of July 27, park rangers were notified that a 15-year-old male from Boulder, Colorado, had taken a 300 to 400 foot sliding fall in The Loft area between Mount Meeker and Longs Peak. This is steep terrain covered with a mix of snow, water and rock. He received numerous injuries. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members reached him at approximately 9 a.m. They provided advanced medical care.
Due to his location and injuries, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. This occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group of Boulder County assisted with the helicopter hoist operations. He was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows and was transferred to a Flight For Life air ambulance who then flew him to Children’s Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.