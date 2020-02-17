Rocky Mountain Conservancy’s Field Institute Program is offering an educational snowshoe hiking series in Rocky Mountain National Park called “Winter Ecology: A Snowshoeing Trek for Kids & Families.” Offered February 22nd, and March 7th & 28th, this four-hour snowshoe hike allows kids and families to explore the serene beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park in the winter season. Participants will be led through snow-covered pine, spruce and fir trees to learn how plants and animals adapt and survive in the winter months. Additionally, hikers will learn about the properties of snow during this class and how it can help local inhabitants survive the long winter months. This four-mile, out-and-back hike leads to Hidden Falls, a spectacular frozen waterfall and ice climbing destination seldom seen by Park visitors.
Snowshoes are included for all participants and the hike is free for children age 13 and under. Participants should remember to dress in warm layers with appropriate footwear. This course is classified as being a moderate hike of less than five miles with an elevation gain of less than 1,000 feet, and is perfect for beginners who want to try snowshoeing for the first time.
For more information about this snowshoe series or questions on other Rocky Mountain Conservancy educational adventures please call 970-586-3262. Participants can also register online at www.rmconservancy.org; advance registration is required.
