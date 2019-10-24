On Thursday, October 24, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park officially closed for the season to through travel. The most popular destinations for this time of year including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley are all open.
Trail Ridge Road is not designed to be an all season road with 11 miles above 11,500 feet and few guard rails and no shoulder. Winter conditions of drifting snow, high winds and below freezing temperatures occur above 10,000 feet. Weather permitting, Trail Ridge Road will remain open to Many Parks Curve on the east side of the park and to Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of the park.
Trail Ridge Road normally opens the last week in May, weather permitting. This year Trail Ridge Road opened on June 5, after numerous May snowstorms brought significant snow and drifting above 11,500 feet.
Old Fall River Road closed for the season on October 7. Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road will remain open to bicycles and leashed pets until December 1, re-opening on April 1, except during road maintenance operations and emergency closures as posted. Cyclists and pet owners may utilize the road at their own risk. On December 1, both of these roads will revert to "winter trail status" which means that bicycles and leashed pets are no longer permitted beyond the closed gates but pedestrians are.
For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
