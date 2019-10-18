Due to current conditions on Trail Ridge Road above 9,700 feet and continued winter weather conditions forecast throughout the weekend for higher elevations, Trail Ridge Road will remain closed throughout the weekend, October 19-20.
Currently the road is closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side.
For the most up to date information call the park's information line at 970-586-1206.
