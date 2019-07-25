From July 29 through August 9, weather and conditions permitting, micro resurfacing on Bear Lake Road will occur. Single lane closures of 2 miles will exist with pilot car operations and wait times of up to 20 minutes in most areas. Adjacent parking lots will be closed for the day prior to work passing that area, to allow parking lots and pullouts to be resurfaced and to avoid vehicles being trapped behind fresh micro seal. Fog oil will be applied to the area during the same time frame.
Major delays and backups will occur on August 7 and August 8, when the first two miles of Bear Lake Road are micro sealed. Visitors are strongly encouraged to visit the Bear Lake Road area prior to 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Due to the volume of vehicles, location of work, and potential queueing distance, it is likely visitors will not be able to access the Bear Lake Road from Trail Ridge Road in their vehicles from 9 am to 6 p.m. on those two days. Visitors who are coming from the east side are encouraged to access Rocky Mountain National Park via the Fall River Entrance on August 7 and August 8.
Staging for the pavement preservation project is occurring in the Park & Ride lot along the Bear Lake Road corridor. The staging area has filled approximately 100 parking spaces, making these unavailable to the public, until mid-August. Visitors should plan for earlier vehicle restrictions in the Bear Lake Road area because of this.
Due to limited parking, park visitors are encouraged to board the Hiker Shuttle. This shuttle runs every 30 minutes from the Estes Park Visitor Center to the Park & Ride on Bear Lake Road. Expect wait times to board the shuttles. Park shuttles will also be subject to road delays once entering the park.
From July 30 through August 2, crack sealing will begin on Trail Ridge Road from the Colorado River Trailhead to the Grand Lake Entrance. Traffic control will be maintained by pilot car operations or flagger to flagger with delays of up to 20 minutes.
From August 12 through August 16, micro resurfacing will occur on Trail Ridge Road from Rock Cut to west of Lava Cliffs overlook, expect delays.
Beginning the week of September 9, micro resurfacing will begin from the Colorado River Trailhead to the Grand Lake Entrance and last approximately two to three weeks, weather and conditions permitting. Single lane closures of 2 miles will exist with pilot car operations and wait times of up to 20 minutes. Adjacent parking lots will be closed for the day prior to work passing that area, to allow parking lots and pullouts to be resurfaced and to avoid vehicles being trapped behind fresh micro seal.
This important project is critical for the long term protection of park roads and parking areas. Due to the elevation of Rocky Mountain National Park and temperatures, resurfacing pavement projects can only take place in the summer. Work will not take place during the weekends or holidays.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
