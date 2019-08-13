To help ensure a safe and enjoyable stay for park visitors, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers will be increasing Law Enforcement Patrols and conducting a Safety Checkpoint on Saturday, August 17. Rangers will be looking for traffic violations, safety violations, and impaired drivers.
Park staff members are committed to safety and safe driving in the park. With more than 100 miles of roads, Rocky’s unique driving conditions can be extremely challenging due to high traffic volume, rapidly-changing weather conditions, and wildlife on roadways. Visitors are reminded that federal law requires occupants of vehicles to wear seatbelts when driving on all park roads.
The checkpoints are being conducted in cooperation with local law enforcement agencies.
For more information about Rocky Mountain National Park please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
