On the afternoon of Tuesday, July 16, park rangers were notified that a 19-year-old female from Webster Groves, Missouri had taken an 80 foot sliding fall on steep snow covered terrain in the upper Andrews Creek area, landing in rocks. She received numerous injuries and was suffering from hypothermia when Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members reached her at approximately 3:30 p.m. They provided advanced medical care.
Due to her location and injuries, Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members requested assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate her via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. This occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group of Boulder County assisted with the helicopter hoist operations. The woman was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows and was transferred by ambulance to the emergency room at Estes Park Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.