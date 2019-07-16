From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, the Wild Basin Road in Rocky Mountain National Park will be closed to all uses, including vehicles and pedestrians. This closure will occur at the Wild Basin Entrance station and will include the entire two-mile section of the road to the Wild Basin Trailhead. Rocky Mountain National Park’s road crew will be spreading gravel and grading the road to eliminate ruts and potholes as well as improving drainage. Due to the road being closed to all uses, visitors should avoid this area of Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday, July 24.
The Wild Basin Road is a narrow, historic dirt road. Park staff restrict vehicle access in the Wild Basin area when parking areas fill and heavy congestion warrants. This occurs most weekends in the summer.
For further information about Rocky Mountain National Park, please visit www.nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at (970) 586-1206.
